Monday, 06 May 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Two houses to appear

A DEVELOPER has won an appeal to build two homes in Newtown Road, Henley.

Marson Property was refused planning permission by South Oxfordshire District Council in January last year.

The authority said the development would be “unduly prominent” and to the “detriment of the character and appearance of the site and its surroundings”.

But inspector Andrew Boughton said the development should go ahead because it resolved the “untidy and uncontained public realm at this point on Newtown Road”.

He added: “I am not persuaded the development will have an unacceptable impact upon the living conditions and privacy of neighbouring occupants or the occupants of the proposed development, or that there would be an unacceptable loss of day/sunlight as a result of the proposal.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33