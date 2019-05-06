Two houses to appear

A DEVELOPER has won an appeal to build two homes in Newtown Road, Henley.

Marson Property was refused planning permission by South Oxfordshire District Council in January last year.

The authority said the development would be “unduly prominent” and to the “detriment of the character and appearance of the site and its surroundings”.

But inspector Andrew Boughton said the development should go ahead because it resolved the “untidy and uncontained public realm at this point on Newtown Road”.

He added: “I am not persuaded the development will have an unacceptable impact upon the living conditions and privacy of neighbouring occupants or the occupants of the proposed development, or that there would be an unacceptable loss of day/sunlight as a result of the proposal.”