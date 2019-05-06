Chalet U-turn

Man wants to raise home to prevent it from flooding
Monday, 06 May 2019
PLANS for a three-bedroom chalet in Gravel Hill, Henley have been approved by South Oxfordshire District Council.
Henley Town Council’s planning committee changed its mind and agreed to support the plans last month, subject to a light study being carried out.
It had recommended refusal of the scheme due to road safety concerns and loss of light by neighbours.
06 May 2019
