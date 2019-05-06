Monday, 06 May 2019

Chalet U-turn

PLANS for a three-bedroom chalet in Gravel Hill, Henley have been approved by South Oxfordshire District Council.

Henley Town Council’s planning committee changed its mind and agreed to support the plans last month, subject to a light study being carried out.

It had recommended refusal of the scheme due to road safety concerns and loss of light by neighbours.

