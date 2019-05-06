Monday, 06 May 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

New gas pipe

GAS main replacement work in Henley will be complete by Tuesday.

E S Pipelines has been working in King’s Road since April 23 with two-way temporary traffic lights in place.

These are being controlled manually at peak times from 7am to 9.30am and from 3.30pm to 6.30pm and when traffic builds up.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33