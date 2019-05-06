Developer wins support for one out of two plans for new homes

PLANS to demolish a house in Henley and build three in its place should be refused, say town councillors.

Jamie Smith wants to build two three-bedroom homes and one four-bedroom property in Greys Road.

But members of the council’s planning committee said the proposal was too large.

Mr Smith told members that the existing property was very large and tired and due for replacement

He said: “The proposed development would make more effective use of the site. The proposed houses would sit a comfortable distance away from their neighbours to ensure they are not overbearing.”

He added that they would be “good quality, affordable homes”.

But Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said the council should object. “I think this is just overdevelopment,” he said. “I think this is a bridge too far having three (houses). Two is good, three is just over-egging it.”

He also said the proposals were un-neighbourly and “overintensive”.

Councillor Jane Smewing said three homes seemed a “bit of a stretch”.

But Councillor Julian Brookes disagreed saying he didn’t think the proposal was out of character for the area.

Councillor Ken Arlett, who chairs the committee, told the applicant: “I think you build a really good house Jamie Smith but I think this is overdevelopment. I think two houses would be absolutely perfect on there.”

Meanwhile, Mr Smith has also applied to redevelop the former Henley Joinery workshop, storage buildings and yard, in Farm Road.

He wants to build two two-bedroom semi-detached homes and one one-bedroom detached dwelling after the business relocated to Newtown Road.

The site, he said, was mainly in a residential area.

Mr Smith said: “The existing buildings are of extremely poor design and form and make no positive contribution to the surroundings and appearance of the area.”

He added that the neighbours were happy with his plans and the homes would be attractive to first time buyers and those looking to downsize.

Members backed this application with Councillor Sam Evans saying it would be an improvement.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, will made a decision on Mr Smith’s first application by May 27 and his second by June 20.