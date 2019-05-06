Summer move

Man wants to raise home to prevent it from flooding
A MAN wants to raise his home by more than half a ... [more]
Monday, 06 May 2019
A LAW firm in Henley says it hopes to move to new offices by early July.
Blandy & Blandy, which is currently based in Hart Street, plans to occupy the former Jaeger store in Thames Side. The office will hold 12 staff full-time.
Chairman Brenda Long said: “Contractors are busy fitting out our new offices, to provide an excellent home for our team and an outstanding client experience.”
06 May 2019
More News:
Man wants to raise home to prevent it from flooding
A MAN wants to raise his home by more than half a ... [more]
Customers celebrate end of centre’s planning dispute
MORE than 200 people attended a party at Hare ... [more]
POLL: Have your say