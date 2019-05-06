Monday, 06 May 2019

Toddler group

A NEW toddler group will start next Wednesday at St Mary’s Church in Henley.

It will run from 10am until 11am and there will be music, singing, stories and toys for the children to play with. Starbucks have donated coffee for parents.

Entry is free and the group will run every Wednesday morning.

