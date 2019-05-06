Wildlife area set on fire in suspected arson attack

PART of a wildlife area at a Henley beauty spot was destroyed in a suspected arson attack.

Firefighters were called to Marsh Meadows, near the River & Rowing Museum, at about noon on Friday last week and used hoses to extinguish the blaze.

Contractors working on the roof of the museum spotted a group of teenagers who are believed to have started the fire before fleeing in a blue Ford Fiesta.

Firefighters spent about an hour on the scene and a section of grass was scorched and left blackened.

The museum’s operations director Lynne Adam told the Henley Standard: “We believe it was started by some local children. We had some contractors on the roof and they spotted some kids messing about down there.

“Our team called the fire brigade and the police. The fire brigade were here really quickly. It was quite well developed — there was a lot of smoke.

“The firefighters used the museum car park to access Marsh Meadows. Our team moved cars away from that side and people off the deck.

“I asked the fire brigade if they would like us to evacuate but they were happy for us to stay put. We just closed the windows.”

Mrs Adam said a dog walker had seen the teenagers escaping and recorded the car’s number plate.

Eyewitness Alastair Thomas, 34, from Reading, was at the museum with his mother, father, brother and son Arthur.

He said: “I was there with my family and we’d just gone into the museum and I became aware quite slowly, initially, that there was some smoke coming across before it took up really quite vigorously.

“There were flames about 6ft high — it potentially could have got worse but once the fire brigade got there they were pretty quick at putting it out.”

His father Rodney said he’d spoken to the dog walker who had seen the teenagers “running around” lighting the tops of the plants.

After they’d extinguished the blaze the firefighters took time to give toddlers visiting the museum with their parents rides around the car park in their fire engine.

Last summer, Mrs Adam asked the town council’s parks services team for a two metre fire break because of the amount of barbecues taking place on the meadow at weekends.

The work was carried out by conservation park warden Ilona Livarski in August and Mrs Adam said it had clearly worked and prevented the fire from spreading into the museum’s grounds.

Miss Livarski said: “I hope we catch them. I’ve not experienced reedbed re-growth to be honest so we’ll see what happens.

“You can’t really do anything to help it other than let nature run its course.”

She said the only “saving grace” was that snake’s head fritillaries nearby had not been damaged.

Henley Wildlife Group had been cutting the area back to allow the plant, which is a member of the lily family, to grow.

Sally Rankin, of the wildlife group, said: “I’m very disappointed. The only thing I can say is that being a wet meadow like that the vegetation does tend to recover quite quickly.

“Hopefully the fire won’t have been too intense and the plants will recover. Obviously, it’s going to look pretty unsightly for the time being.”

Mrs Rankin said she was thankful the fritillaries had not been damaged adding: “They were just setting seed now and we would have lost all that if they had been burnt.

“It’s very frustrating seeing people not respecting our environment. It’s the next step up from strewing litter about the place.”

The group has worked on the meadows since 1995 and has a work party which meets on the first Wednesday of the month.

It works on the vegetation, trying to encourage the more attractive flowering plants while reducing the more dominant species so that others have a chance.