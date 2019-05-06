Teenager raises £16k for hospital that saved his life

A TEENAGER from Henley who suffered life changing injuries in a car crash has raised thousands of pounds for the hospital and rehabilitation centre that saved his life.

Harvey Greenaway, 17, was left in a coma following the accident last May and needed emergency surgery. He was given only a five per cent chance of survival by the medical team.

He was then on a life-support machine for several weeks before gradually starting to recover.

Harvey, a promising footballer, remained in hospital for seven months re-learning how to walk, talk, run, swallow and feed himself.

After making a remarkable recovery he presented a cheque for £16,000, which will be split between the John Radcliffe Hospital’s neurosciences ward and the Oxford Centre for Enablement, a neuro-rehabilitation centre.

The money, which saw more than 300 people donate via his JustGiving page, has funded a new walking hoist at the hospital which would have enabled Harvey to have walked a few weeks earlier than he did.

The rehabilitation centre, where Harvey had physiotherapy, speech therapy and occupational therapy sessions, will use its share to create a relaxation room dedicated for teenagers and their families in neuro-rehabilitation.

Harvey underwent emergency surgery at the hospital, after suffering head injuries when a car he was travelling in crashed in Ewelme.

He returned home last December to Henley where he lives with his parents, Trevor and Dawn, and brothers, Monty, 16, and George, 21.

Harvey wrote on his JustGiving site about his experiences, which said: “Sadly I was involved in a serious car accident. I was airlifted to the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford, where I underwent emergency surgery to remove a large part of my skull to reduce the swelling on my brain.

“I remained in intensive care on a life support machine for nearly a month.

“My family were told due to the nature of my brain injury, I would likely never walk or play football again and would face a very unclear future.

“I finally came out of the coma and then spent a further two months in the neurosciences ward where I had to learn to swallow, eat without a tube and eventually say a few words.

“I left the hospital in August and went to the Oxford Centre for Enablement. Whilst at the OCE I have had extensive speech therapy, physiotherapy, occupational therapy and psychology.

“When I arrived I couldn’t walk and could barely talk. I am (now) able to walk, run, talk and even play football. It truly is a miracle and whilst I still have a way to go I am looking forward to an amazing future. During my time in hospital the love, prayers and support for me from my family, friends and even celebrities has been amazing. It has been a major contributor to my miracle recovery.”

He has been visited by former boxer Frank Bruno, Reading FC player Jordan Obita and sent a video and signed boots from one of his favourite players, Cesc Fabregas, formerly of Chelsea.

In November Harvey had an operation to re-construct his skull, which was successful.

“It has made me feel and look like the old Harvey again,” he said. “During the seven months I have always had a positive attitude and been determined to play football again and return home.

“This, along with all of the support from my family and friends, has led to what the medical team at the John Radcliffe describe as a miracle.

“Throughout my journey I have been kept alive and helped to recover by the most amazing, dedicated medical and therapy team at both the hospital and the centre.

“From the surgeons to the doctors to the nurses and all the therapists I cannot thank you enough.

“It’s my turn to give back and show my thanks for everything you have done for me. You saved my life and got me well again, I will never forget you all.”

Mr and Mrs Greenaway accompanied their son when he presented the cheques at both the hospital and the rehabilitation centre.

Mrs Greenaway said: “All the nurses that looked after Harvey and the surgeons who saved his life were there. It was a joyous occasion.

“Harvey was hugging everybody and shaking hands with everybody and went to see the nurses on the ward — it was an uplifting experience.

Mrs Greenaway said the hoist would be invaluable as previously it had taken four physiotherapists and a large frame to help her son stand and take his first steps.

Harvey, who was 16 at the time of the crash, had been a member of the Reading FC academy programme since he was eight and had dreamed of playing football professionally either in the UK or in America.

He was due to start at the the Bisham Abbey Football Academy last September but is now using the gym with a physiotherapist at the academy three times a week and is aiming to start at the same time this year and return to full-time education.

His mother added: “He’s just been fighting to be the best he can be. He’s kicking a football and he’s back on the pitch with his friends which is exactly where he wanted to be.

“I just can’t find the words to express just how blessed and how lucky we feel. Harvey has touched so many people’s hearts and has truly defied the odds.”

She added: “He is such a brave and courageous boy. During his time in rehab he has always remained positive in the face of adversity. Harvey and our family would like to thank the community for all their support and the generous donations.”

To donate, visit Harvey’s JustGiving page, www.justgiving.com/

crowdfunding/harveygreenaway