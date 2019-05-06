Mayor buys painting at spring show launch

ABOUT 80 people attended the opening of the Henley Art and Crafts Guild’s annual spring exhibition.

An open view was held on Friday last week at the Old Fire Station Gallery, in Upper Market Place.

There are more than 100 exhibits entered for the show, which will run until May 7, with all items for sale.

These include oil, acrylic and watercolour paintings, collage, pottery and sculpture and jewellery.

Ann Spicer, who chairs the guild, said: “It was a great success and it was very kind of the mayor to open it for us. He actually bought a picture.

“We promise everybody who enters a picture, or three, that at least one of them will get put up so it’s a chance to see what everybody does.” The guild also presented the Molly Staley award for the best exhibit on show during the evening. This year it was won by Sue Evans for her acrylic painting of a countryside scene.

The venue is the first stop on the Henley Arts Trail which begins tomorrow (Saturday) and runs until Monday.