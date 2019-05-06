Developer lets rip at ‘snobbish’ residents for housing criticism

OBJECTIONS to plans for flats and semi-detached houses in a Henley street are partly because of “snobbishness,” says a developer.

Anthony Wrigley wants to demolish a house and swimming pool in Rotherfield Road and build three pairs of semi-detached villas and a building containing five apartments.

But neighbours have criticised the scheme, calling it a “mini estate”.

They told the town council’s planning committee on Tuesday last week that it would spoil the character of the road, constitute overdevelopment and increase traffic.

The scheme was unanimously refused by the committee but after the meeting Mr Wrigley, who lives in Harpsden, said the development would be an improvement to the road.

“It’s snobbishness,” he said. “There’s this view, I’m afraid, that Rotherfield Road is an exclusive road, the best road in Henley, and ‘we don’t want it changed’.

“With the greatest respect to residents there isn’t anything special about Rotherfield Road in comparison to anywhere else in Henley. It isn’t a Site of Special Scientific Interest or an historic site.

“Yes, it’s a beautiful tree-lined road and our development, quite frankly, is more attractive than some of the Seventies houses that have been built there.”

About 30 people sat in the public gallery with several speaking against the application.

Neighbour Hugh Crook said the proposal was “very untypical” of the road as there were no semi-detached houses or apartments and it was of a higher density, adding: “In effect, it’s a mini estate with a shared drive.”

Adam Warby feared the plans would lead to more traffic and more cars parked on the verges while Dr Tim Lincoln warned that it conflicted with the Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan, approved at a referendum in 2016, as well as the district council’s emerging local plan.

Dr Lincoln added: “This mini estate is totally out of character with all the other houses in Rotherfield Road and will significantly detract from the prevailing character of the road.”

Derek Harding said: “When you have a road like Rotherfield Road and the character of that road and the amenity it provides to people living in the town and you lose that character, you’ll never get it back. It’s the place where Henley joins the countryside.”

David Van Doesburgh said the proposal would alter the road forever, adding: “You won’t be able to come back from it.”

But Alison Knight, on behalf of Mr Wrigley, said the proposal would create homes for families and couples wishing to downsize.

She said: “The scheme does fit with the character of the road because of its very high quality design, layout, materials and landscaping.”

Mrs Knight said the semi-detached properties were designed to look like detached houses and the apartment block to look like one, large house.

She acknowledged there were no pavements but the verges were two or three metres wide on each side.

Members of the planning committee sided with residents.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said: “It is a mini estate at the top of Rotherfield Road and it fundamentally changes the character of the settlements in Henley. This is, yet again, developers pushing the envelope too far.”

Councillor Sam Evans agreed adding: “If we set this precedent and do let this go through we’re just opening ourselves up.

“I can’t in any way support that development. It may be high-quality, but it is an estate.”

Councillor Lorraine Hillier added: “I’ve got to say I’m appalled by this application. I have full respect for sites of this nature and I think it’s important that we retain these larger properties in larger plots as much as we can.”

She said she was supportive of affordable housing but said: “This is not affordable housing, I’m not sure many could downsize to these either.”

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, will make the final decision by July 1.