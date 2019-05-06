Schools to fight for fair funding

A FIGHTBACK on fairer funding for schools in Henley has begun.

A parliamentary petition has been launched to improve funding for Gillotts School, the town’s only secondary, and others in the constituency by MP John Howell.

Mr Howell says the focus of the petition is on improving the position, particularly of Gillotts, after headteacher Catharine Darnton revealed that she had to spend money meant for children’s education on maintenance of the school’s crumbling buildings.

People have until May 17 to sign up to it and copies can be obtained from Mr Howell, the school, the town hall in Market Place and the Henley Standard offices in Station Road.

It calls for the Department of Education and the Treasury to carry out a review, in advance of the Comprehensive Spending Review.

Under the terms of the petition, the Government departments will then inform the House of Commons of its findings on:

• How funding increases will be made in relation to schools in the Henley constituency in real terms beyond the amounts already being spent on schools.

• How to eliminate the gap between the best and lowest funded schools in the constituency.

• To review areas of inflationary pressures and situations where schools provide additional services such as social care, or deal with criminal behaviour to examine the real costs of providing education.

Mr Howell will then speak on and present the petition in the Commons and the Government will have to respond.

Gillotts, which became an academy in 2012, was one of five due to be rebuilt under the Labour government but this fell through when Michael Gove, then the Conservative education minister, cancelled the Building Schools for the Future programme in 2010.

Its capital budget used to be about £80,000 a year but this was cut to £18,000 in 2011 and has remained at that level while its £4,700 in funding per pupil did not increase from 2012 until last September when it went up to £4,800.

Ms Darnton welcomed Mr Howell’s support. She said: “I think the wording of the petition very effectively covers the key issues for us and the schools in the constituency and the problems we’re facing.

“Nationally we know that school funding across the country has been reduced by eight per cent since 2010 in real terms and that’s from the Institute of Fiscal Studies so we know that schools have less money.

“We started from a position where 80 per cent of school funding was spent on staff and over that time funding for staff costs have continued to rise.”

Ms Darnton said there had been increases in employers’ pensions and National Insurance contributions.

She said: “That’s got to a point where that position is untenable and we have now got a substantial number of schools going into deficit.

“We have seen some reduction in the curriculum but we have been quite careful to do things in a way that has a minimum impact on the students.”

In March Ms Darnton revealed one of her classrooms was closed because it was unusable.

The room has been isolated because it has an acrid smell — a mix of damp and chemicals — which clogs pupils’ throats and clings to teachers’ hair and clothes after they have gone home.

The classroom has been shut since January 2017 because of a foul smell caused by a leak in its ageing pipework. This was recently repaired at a cost of £30,000, which depleted the school’s maintenance budget for the year, but it still faces a bill of £11,000 to make the classroom usable again.

She also revealed that she considered closing the secondary school at one point during winter because it was so cold and dark. The school also expects to spend at least £55,000 repairing blocked drains which are at risk of backing up and flooding outdoor areas with raw sewage.

Mr Howell said he had been asked to take action not just by Gillotts but by other schools, including Icknield Community College in Watlington and Langtree School in Woodcote.

He said: “The government is putting record amounts of money into the school education system, we can’t deny it is putting in over £43 million in the coming year.

“But teachers are telling me that’s not dealing with inflationary issues and we have to get to the bottom of it. The crucial thing in the Henley constituency is access to this money.

“I’m not going to start by trying to run Gillotts, Catharine is running Gillotts very well and has identified some problems and what we need to do is find the money for them.”

Mr Howell said the spending review would identify the real costs above inflation of providing education and how capital funding can be better managed.

Campaigner Michelle Thomas, 50, of Belle Vue Road, Henley, who is organising a march in Henley urging the Government to increase funding for education, said she was “delighted” to have Mr Howell’s support.

She said: “I started this campaign to bring Henley together to have a frank and full discussion about the funding for schools.

“I always said he had the best reach to get this resolved and I’m really glad he’s getting stuck in at the grass roots. I hope he joins us on the march.”

Mrs Thomas has been campaigning on the issue since 2017 and is holding a public meeting on Tuesday to decide the date of the march.

She will chair the event at the town hall from 7.30pm. It will take place in either the council chamber or the Queen Elizabeth II hall, depending on numbers.