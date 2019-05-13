Man cycling to 42 cathedrals in England in aid of Indian drinking water charity

A MAN is cycling to all 42 Anglican cathedrals in England to raise £15,000 for charity.

Nigel Woolven, 63, from Medmenham, began his challenge in Truro on April 1 and is hoping to finish in Carlisle on June 22.

He is raising money for New Life Church, which is working with ATG Ministries to drill bore wells in villages in the Telangana province of India in order to provide fresh drinking water.

He will pedal more than 2,000km over 12,000m of elevation during his journey.

Mr Woolven, a retired chartered surveyor, said: “I came up with this idea because it combines my love and interest in England’s cathedrals, while I’m also deeply moved to help thousands of people who don’t have access to clean drinking water.

“We are so blessed in developed countries and I do think we can do more to help the children and the adults who face the risk of fatal water-borne diseases every day of their lives.

“Many people in India do not have access to clean drinking water and have to walk miles to get any form of water at all.

“Waterborne diseases such as cholera and typhoid destroy the lives of adults and children alike. Clean water has a significant benefit on the health, economy and overall life of every person in a village and they in turn can help others.

“The bore wells are mechanically operated and very little ongoing maintenance is required.

“My target is to raise £15,000 which, with Gift Aid, will fund bore wells for 13 villages and this will provide fresh water to more than 6,000 people.

“The irony is a couple of hundred feet below the surface in a lot of these villages in India there’s fresh drinking water.”

Mr Woolven underwent hip surgery in 2014 but said this hadn’t hampered him so far.

He said: “My big concern is that my body holds together for the duration and that I arrive back safely to my family.

“I’m not a big drinker but I would like to sample the local real ale in each city to help keep my body

moving.

“I’m inspired by the wonderful heritage we have in this country and, in seeing the cathedrals and learning some of the fascinating facts about each one, I hope others will be inspired to pay them a visit.”

Mr Woolven has been staying with friends or members of the congregations or in bed and breakfasts or accommodation provided by the cathedrals.

To sponsor him, visit www.just

giving.com/nigelwoolven