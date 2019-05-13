Monday, 13 May 2019

School music

A MUSIC night featuring Elysium III will be held at Holy Trinity Church in Henley on Thursday at 6.30pm.

The vocal duo will perform a range of music from classical crossover to music from the movies.

The event is in aid of Friends of Trinity Primary School and will also feature performances by the pupils. Drinks and homemade snacks will be available.

Tickets cost £15 (children go free) and are available from www.friendsoftrinity
.com

