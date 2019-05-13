School music

Boating club happy with visitor numbers at open day
DOZENS of people attended an open day at Wargrave ... [more]
Monday, 13 May 2019
A MUSIC night featuring Elysium III will be held at Holy Trinity Church in Henley on Thursday at 6.30pm.
The vocal duo will perform a range of music from classical crossover to music from the movies.
The event is in aid of Friends of Trinity Primary School and will also feature performances by the pupils. Drinks and homemade snacks will be available.
Tickets cost £15 (children go free) and are available from www.friendsoftrinity
school.com
13 May 2019
More News:
Boating club happy with visitor numbers at open day
DOZENS of people attended an open day at Wargrave ... [more]
Amenity group in danger of closure after 57 years
A GROUP set up in the Sixties to preserve ... [more]
Mobile home owner plans to replace it with house
A MAN’S plans to replace a mobile-style home with ... [more]
POLL: Have your say