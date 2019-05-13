Lights switch

Monday, 13 May 2019

A TOTAL of 156 lights at Higgs Group in Henley are being switched to more energy efficient ones.

The printing and published company in Station Road now uses LED lighting which is cleaner, more cost-effective and has a longer life-span.

The cost of the project is about £9,000 thanks to a 25 per cent grant from Oxfutures. All the old lighting will be recycled.

