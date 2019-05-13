Monday, 13 May 2019

Patient politics

HENLEY’S town council election candidates remained in good spirits despite a long day of waiting at Abingdon leisure centre for the results to be declared.

Returning officer Margaret Reed eventually 
read out the votes cast in the Henley North ward before the candidates were forced to wait another half hour to see who else had got in.

After disappointing the Henley contingent several times by announcing the results for other areas, Mrs Reed received a cheer from the candidates and their supporters when she finally declared the results in the South ward.

Everyone could then finally go for a well-deserved drink to celebrate their success... or drown their sorrows.

