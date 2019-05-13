Secret garden opens

THE Henley Quakers will once again open their “sercret”garden for Chelsea Fringe Henley.

Visitors are welcome to relax and enjoy a cup of tea and cake in the garden at the Friends Meeting House in Northfield End on Sunday, May 19 from 2pm to 5pm. There will be crafts for young children and entry is free.

The fifth Chelsea Fringe Henley, an alternative gardening festival, begins the previous day and runs until May 26.

The traditional floral flotilla will be held on the final day from 2pm to 4pm, starting at the Mill Meadows moorings. Owners can decorate their craft with flowers, fruit, vegetables, palm trees or anything horticultural.

The vessels will then go upstream to Marsh Lock before turning round and going under Henley bridge to Phyllis Court Club.

They will return to the moorings for picnics and music at the bandstand,

Other events across the week include the Ratty’s Refuge garden at the River & Rowing Museum in Mill Meadows and heritage day at the Berkshire College of Agriculture in Burchetts Green.

A festival “hub” at the Old Fire Station Gallery in Upper Market Place will host workshops and have information.