Monday, 20 May 2019

Pub passes hygiene test

A PUB has passed its latest food hygiene inspection after failing the previous two.

The Rising Sun at Witheridge Hill now holds a four-star rating, meaning “good”, after being visited by South Oxfordshire District Council environmental health officers on April 2.

The Brakspear pub previously scored two stars, meaning “some improvement needed”, at a visit in November 2017 and again at a follow-up inspection on January 4 this year.

This time the cleanliness of the premises and food safety management were “good” while its hygienic food handling was “generally satisfactory” where previously this required improvement.

Meanwhile, Carl Woods Butchers in Wood Lane, Sonning Common, and Café Buendia in Bell Street, Henley, both scored the top rating of five stars following visits on April 17 and May 1 respectively.

All ratings are published at ratings.food.gov.uk

