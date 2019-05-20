Rowing mums

A GROUP of mothers is to row a dragon boat 20 miles along the River Thames tomorrow to raise money for Peppard Primary School.

They want to raise £5,000 for IT and playground equipment because of limited government funding.

The women will row from Goring to Henley. They should arrive at about 5.30pm and meet supporters to celebrate at the Angel on the Bridge.

To make a donation, visit https://bit.ly/2weovqo