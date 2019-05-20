Monday, 20 May 2019

Opticians’ hamper draw raises £1,000 for charity

AN opticians in Henley raised £1,000 for charity with an Easter hamper prize draw.

Frost Borneo in Hart Street will donate the money to Daisy’s Dream, which supports children and their families through bereavement.

The hamper, donated by the opticians, contained Easter eggs, a bottle of champagne, chocolates, cupcakes and sunglasses from the Cocoa Mint and Land Rover ranges.

The winner was Emily Bowers, from Henley, whose name was drawn by Zoe Ovens from the charity.

Frost Borneo set up a Justgiving page for donations as well as selling tickets at the practice. It thanked patients for their generosity.

