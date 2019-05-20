Let's Get Down to Business: Aspen Weatherburn, Hello Henley

ASPEN WEATHERBURN is the owner of Hello Henley. Born at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading and named after the tree, Aspen lived as a child in a boathouse in Wharfe Lane, Henley, with her parents and two dogs, Bentley and Shadow. She went to Rupert House School in Henley and Pipers Corner in High Wycombe. In her teens, she was named the Guardian’s young political writer of the year for a feature on the legalisation of prostitution in the UK. She went to Southampton University and had work experience at Marie Claire magazine before graduating with a degree in media studies and journalism in 1999. She then went to live in West London and took an internship at OK! magazine. Her first task was the extravagant wedding of David and Victoria Beckham. During her 12 years as a magazine journalist, Aspen became adept at feature writing, interviewing and editing (which were to become extremely valuable in her present business). In 2009, Aspen moved back to Henley, continued writing and opened the dog grooming parlour Naughty Mutt Nice in Reading Road. She lives in Albert Road, Henley.

Describe your business

Hello Henley offers local businesses social media management, creative marketing, copywriting and PR.

How many people does it employ?

Just me, but I’m looking to expand.

What did you do before you started this business?

As a teenager, I was obsessed with magazines; the flick of every page was pure joy! After my internship at OK!, I went to work for Eve Pollard, the first female editor of Fleet Street, who taught me a lot. Over the next few years I interviewed the likes of Olivia Coleman, John Simm, Billy Piper and Selena Gomez. I started a feud between Gordon Ramsay and Antony Worrall Thompson and worked alongside Paula Yates, David Bailey and Vanessa Feltz. I travelled to Cameroon to meet the silverback gorillas for work and Jilly Cooper asked to use my name in a novel. But as the industry became more obsessed with triviality, I decided to move on. Then came Naughty Mutt Nice, which indulged my love of all things dog.

When did you start your current business?

January 2017.

What was your objective?

Naughty Mutt Nice allowed me to still be creative but I needed to be writing again.

Who or what influenced you?

I’ve never been terribly good with people of authority. I needed to be my own boss.

Do you have a mentor or role model?

I was at Rupert House with Natasha Courtenay Smith, who is pretty big in the world of online marketing. I admire her. My first editor, Deirdre Vine, was a huge influence on my career and wanted me to go into public relations. I kind of wish I had.

What would you do differently if you could start again?

I would have gone into PR.

How is your business doing?

Very well. I’ve recently taken on Badgemore Park, which is a fantastic project to work on. I also enjoy trying to make dry cleaning sexy for Reids.

Do you compare on a regular basis?

Absolutely. I send analytics reports to all my clients.

How do you market your business/service?

On social media obviously.

What’s the best thing about running your own business?

Freedom. Having my own schedule and spending time with my daughter, Romy.

What’s the most challenging aspect?

Every client has a different “tone of voice”, so I have many hats.

Where is your business headed?

I’m looking for someone with skills in SEO, Google Ads and back-end stuff to come onboard.

How important are online sales?

Very. It’s my job to drive this.

Do you set goals for your business at the start of the financial year?

No, I set goals every week.

What’s the most valuable thing you’ve learned?

Not to give away all my ideas for free.

What would you advise someone starting a business?

Make sure you have a watertight strategy — and a tidy office!

What’s the biggest mistake you’ve made?

I would like to have had more children and more dogs.

How organised are you?

Despite being someone who works with technology all day, I couldn’t be without a paper diary.

What three qualities are most important to success?

Creativity. Trusting your intuition. Values.

What’s the secret of your success?

I’m not sure that I really see myself as a success. However, my oldest friend Jo Harris, of Henley School of Art, told me recently that I have always had the ability to bounce back from whatever obstacles confront me.

How do you dress for work each day?

Coming from a media background, I tend to live in jeans.

What can’t you do/be without every day?

Instagram and Facebook

Lunch at your desk or going out?

If I have my phone on me, I can eat anywhere.

Do you continue to study?

Yes, the rules of social media change rapidly.

What do you read?

Caitlin Moran is great. I’m enjoy re-reading all the old Roald Dahl classics with my daughter. And, of course, my Facebook feed.

How are you planning for retirement?

A Lottery win would be nice.