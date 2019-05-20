Monday, 20 May 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Book birthday

HENLEY library is celebrating the 30th birthday of Elmer the Patchwork Elephant.

The library in Ravenscroft Road will hold craft activities and a treasure hunt from next Saturday to May 31.

Elmer is a character in the children’s picture book series by David McKee.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33