Book birthday

Women in 15-mile Thames path walk for water charity
TEN women walked almost 15 miles along the River ... [more]
Monday, 20 May 2019
HENLEY library is celebrating the 30th birthday of Elmer the Patchwork Elephant.
The library in Ravenscroft Road will hold craft activities and a treasure hunt from next Saturday to May 31.
Elmer is a character in the children’s picture book series by David McKee.
20 May 2019
