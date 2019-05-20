Monday, 20 May 2019

Bridge bonus

A CHARITY bridge tournament in Henley raised £1,500 for charity.

A total of 140 platyers took part in the he Henley Café Bridge Tournament last month at venue including Leander Club, the Giggling Squid and The Spice Merchant.

The money was split between the Chiltern Centre for disabled children in Henley and MS Research.

