Woman, 84, critically ill

Women in 15-mile Thames path walk for water charity
TEN women walked almost 15 miles along the River ... [more]
Monday, 20 May 2019
AN elderly woman is fighting for her life after being involved in a collision with a Ford Transit van in Henley on Friday
The incident happened near the roundabout off Marlow Road at about 11.20am.
The 84-year-old was airlifted to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford where she is in a critical condition.
20 May 2019
