Henley and Goring ramblers

BLUEBELL walks on May Day, then tea and home-made cakes in Greys Green village hall — what’s not to like?

Well, almost 100 people thought it a good way to spend the day as they joined one of the four walks organised by Henley & Goring Ramblers on bank holiday Monday, May 6.

Walkers came from the local area as well as Oxford, Benson, Maidenhead and Newbury to take part in walks that ranged from nine miles at a moderate pace to a 2.8-mile, family-friendly walk with activities for children along the way.

There was also a five-mile moderately paced walk and a four-mile leisurely paced walk for people to choose from.

All the walks took us through the bluebell carpeted woods that are such a joy at this time of year.

All the walkers came together again in the mid-afternoon for a wonderful spread of home-made cakes and tea organised by Henley & Goring Ramblers’ events team.

“Great day out” was the verdict of all.

Joan Clark