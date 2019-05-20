Monday, 20 May 2019

Call for bollards

A FORMER mayor has called for more bollards to be installed on a Henley riverside street.

Pam Phillips, of St Mark’s Road, raised her concern about a section of the pavement in Thames Side at a town council meeting.

She said: “That river path is very uneven and it slopes into the river.

“I can’t understand why no one has done anything about this because it’s highly dangerous.”

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, who represents Henley on Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, said part of the path was privately owned.

“It is poor and does slope and it does need bollards,” he added.

He said he would establish the ownership of the land and try to have bollards installed and the pavement repaired.

