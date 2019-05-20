Elderly ladies thrilled by day trip to seaside

THREE residents of a Henley care home have proved the old adage that you’re never too old to enjoy life.

Kit Hinman, 97, Irene Carmichael, 87, and Eileen Popham, 90, were treated to day out to Boscombe in Dorset after Mrs Hinman had a wish granted.

They were taken by Wendy Fricker, activities co-ordinator at Acacia Lodge, where the three live, and were joined by her mother Jean, 86, who lives in Ferndown, a few miles from the seaside spot.

Mrs Fricker, who has been running a “make a wish” scheme at the Quebec Road home for about a year, said: “We have got a little wishing well in reception and we encourage families to fill out slips of paper for things their relatives would love to do.

“We also ask residents if there is anything they would like to do and when we have a chance we go through them all and I try to arrange as many as I can.

“I try to organise one resident’s wish each month. They try to catch me out and ask for things they think I cannot do but I am not easily defeated and usually find a way or a compromise. One resident asked if he could go ice skating and he’s 93. He used to skate when he was a young man and I said ‘let’s see what we can do’ and he said ‘I was only joking!’

“Some of them wanted to do some singing with nursery children, which we did. A lot of them just want to go out for a meal or go to the pub, which suits me!”

Mrs Fricker came up with the idea of visiting Boscombe, which is her home town.

She said: “During our coffee mornings I ask them if there’s anything they would like to put in the wishing well.

“This particular day I said, ‘how about going to the seaside?’ and Kit immediately said, ‘oh, yes please’.”

Mrs Fricker drove the trio to the coast in the home’s minibus and was joined by assistant Alex Owens and carer Emma Busby.

She said: “I said ‘the first one to see the seaside gets an extra ice cream’ but no one spotted it.I had also told them to bring swimsuits because there’s a few surfing places there but they weren’t up for that!”

Nurse Rowena Gee, who also lives on the south coast, met the women at the Neptune Harvester on Boscombe seafront for lunch. Mrs Fricker said: “They enjoyed it. They loved seeing the sea and enjoyed the fresh air and their meal. They didn’t leave a scrap!

“They all had fizzy drinks and bitter lemon. I wanted to take them along the pier and buy them an ice cream but it was so windy we ended up sitting in the Neptune and having a cup of tea.

“We hung around down there for a bit like a bunch of hooligans and then wandered up and down the seafront.

“We left at 4pm and got back at about 6.30pm but they were still talking about it two days later.

“I think it brought back a lot of happy memories of when they were younger and had young children.

“I think they were having a good old reminisce. Looking at their faces was absolute bliss. They had forgotten their illnesses and aches and pains and they were enjoying watching the sea and dreaming.

“They were so happy and that’s what my job is all about, to give them the opportunity that maybe their families can’t. It makes my day to do something above and beyond the call of duty, if you like.”