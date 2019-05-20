Monday, 20 May 2019

Hero’s blue turn

ONE of the funniest moments at the Henley Heroes awards on Friday night came towards the end when some of those present had a enjoyed a glass or two.

Niki Schäfer, who chairs the Henley Business Partnership and helped organise the event, was on stage thanking everyone and praising the award winners, who included herself.

Deputy Mayor Ken Arlett was keen to get to the podium to close proceedings but Niki joked that she had already read out his speech.

When he tried a bit harder, she exclaimed: “B****r off!”

Needles to say, the Mayor-to-be obeyed, politely waiting until Niki had finished.

