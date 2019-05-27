Toddler group gets off to a musical start

A NEW toddlers’ group has been established at St Mary's Church, in Henley.

five children and their mothers attened the first gathering and sang nursery rhymes such as Five Little Speckled Frogs and Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes. The toddlers also played with toys and drew in colouring books.

Rev Jeremy Tayler (above left), rector of Henley, sang and played the guitar, ssupported by church staff Terry Grourk, Gill Aitchison, Sue Hockley and Inez Hemsley.

Laura Boultwood (above right), who attened with her one-year-old son Greyson Lemming, said she found the experience “quite calming actually”.

Rev Tayler said: “We want to encourage young people to grow up feeling very relaxed being in church. I got involved with toddlers groups when I was a parent myself. I really depended on the groups for my own sanity.”

The group meetins from 10am to 11am on Wednesdays. Entry is free.