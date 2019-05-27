Still chairman

Standard named best weekly paper of year
THE Henley Standard has been named weekly ... [more]
BILL PATTISON has been re-elected chairman of Benson Parish Council.
He rejoined the council in March last year and was made chairman last summer.
He had been on the council for 14 years until he resigned in 2013 to concentrate on other projects and was previously chairman from 2005 to 2012.
Councillor Patricia Baylis is vice-chairwoman once again.
27 May 2019
