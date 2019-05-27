Mum’s duo perform at church to raise money for five-year-old son’s school

A CONCERT raised £500 for Trinity Primary School in Henley, writes David White.

Ceri Ann Gregory and Annalise Whittlesea of Elysium III performed at Holy Trinity Church on Thursday evening last week.

They sang a collection of their own songs and involved children from the school’s choir who sang A Million Dreams and Never Enough from The Greatest Showman. They also performed Elbow’s One Day Like This.

Pianist Fleur Wood and saxophonist Oisin Elliott also performed.

The money will go to the Friends of Trinity School where Mrs Gregory’s son Lucas, five, is a pupil.

She said: “It was wonderful and raised lots of good money for the children.”

She thanked Rev Duncan Carter, the vicar of Holy Trinity, saying: “Straight away he wanted to give the space and raise money to help the school.

“He was fantastic, very accommodating, very helpful, and wanted to support the night in any way he could.”

There was a bar with a bottle of donated Hobbs of Henley gin and wine donated by Tesco with West Indian patties cakes and savouries for sale.