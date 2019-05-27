Law firm buys office freehold

A LAW firm in Henley has purchased the freehold of its premises.

The Head Partnership solicitors first opened an office in 2003 and moved to its current building in Bell Street in October 2005.

Partner Richard Rodway, who heads the firm’s family law team, said: “We opened additional offices in Duke Street, above Joules, in July last year as we needed extra space with our growing teams.

“Where better to open additional space than in the very heart of Henley, although we remained committed to retaining the Bell Street office.

“Our business services, commercial property and employment law teams are now based at Duke Street, with the family team, residential property team and wills, trusts and estates team based at Bell Street.

“When the opportunity came up, we were delighted to be able to secure the long-term future of the offices in Bell Street and cement our commitment to the town and clients in the area.”

Partner Frances Watts, head of commercial property, said: “We feel very committed to the town as a business. Customers were very pleased last year when we expanded and we have had even more feedback from clients now we’re settling in Henley long-term.”

The Head Partnership first opened in 1991 in Lower Earley with a team of seven. That number has now grown to a team of 50 across the three offices, offering various areas of expertise, with the main office still in Lower Earley.