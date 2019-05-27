Health talk

Standard named best weekly paper of year
THE Henley Standard has been named weekly
Monday, 27 May 2019
THE next in a series of free health talks will take place at Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley on Tuesday, June 11 from 6pm to 8pm.
The subject will be “Respiratory”, which will be addressed by consultant Dr Yvonne West.
The talks are organised by the patient participation group at the Bell Surgery. Places must be booked by calling the surgery on (01491) 843250.
