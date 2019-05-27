Monday, 27 May 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Health talk

THE next in a series of free health talks will take place at Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley on Tuesday, June 11 from 6pm to 8pm.

The subject will be “Respiratory”, which will be addressed by consultant Dr Yvonne West.

The talks are organised by the patient participation group at the Bell Surgery. Places must be booked by calling the surgery on (01491) 843250.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33