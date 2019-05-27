Tea with Queen (sort of)

SHIPLAKE College headmaster Gregg Davies rubbed shoulders with royalty on Tuesday — well, almost.

He and his wife Alison were invited to a garden party at Buckingham Palace attended by the Queen and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Mr Davies, who will step down at the end of the year after 15 years in charge, was being rewarded for his dedication in education.

Unfortunately, he didn’t meet the royals but enjoyed the day anyway.

“You had to have sharp elbows to get anywhere near and my elbows aren’t that sharp,” he said.

“The whole day was fantastic and the weather was fabulous.

“I was just very proud and for me it was huge admiration for the Queen.

“You like to think you’re quite special but I think there were about 8,000 people there — she does have a big garden!

“I was slightly disappointed it wasn’t cucumber sandwiches! They had ham and tomato and a bit of carrot cake and some fantastic little cakes with a chocolate button on top with a crown. I had to have one of those.

“I went in a lounge suit but there were quite a lot of people there in morning coats and top hat so in some ways I was a bit sorry I hadn’t dressed up, although I’m glad I didn’t because it was hot.”

Among the guests was Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage in a “new suit” (minus milkshake).

Ashok Khare, head of chemistry at the college, also attended. He was nominated for his community work with Reading Hindu Centre, Reading Faith Forum and Reading Interfaith Group as well as with schools in the town.

He has also worked with scout groups, the police, and the health and prison services in the Reading area.