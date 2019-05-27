Children’s fun day grew so big I gave up my job

FOUR hundred people attended the first Little Welly children’s obstacle course five years ago.

The event was founded by Paul Badger, of Marmion Road, Henley, who was then selling software in London. Now he works full-time onThe Little Welly because it has grown so rapidly and now attracts 10,000 visitors.

This year’s race for four- to 12-year-olds will be held at the Culden Faw estate, near Hambleden, on June 8 and 9 and will have some new obstacles and challenges. Participants will be set off on the 3km course in waves of 200 every 15 minutes.

Mr Badger says The Little Welly has become a popular day out where families can enjoy time together while encouraging their children to be active.

The 51-year-old had worked in IT since leaving university but he and his then partner Rachel Hughes wanted to start a small business.

They were inspired by similar events for adults like Tough Mudder, which takes place at Culden Faw every year.

Mr Badger says: “We spotted this growing trend for adult obstacle courses and we had noticed lots of little kids standing at the side saying, ‘I wish I could do that’.

“That gave us the idea of doing something for children so we decided to run a small event at the Henley Showground in 2014.

“I’m fairly competent at DIY so I built the course in the woods on my own with a mate. We went off into the woods for a week and came up with a course as we walked around.

“I was balancing that with my job so it was quite time-consuming and tiring but that’s how you start a business. It was just a toe in the water and it wouldn’t have been a disaster if no one turned up.”

In fact, the scores of children who took part enjoyed the day and their parents provided overwhelmingly positive feedback.

Mr Badger says: “It was amazing. A good number of parents came to us afterwards and asked to meet the organiser. I thought they were going to complain but they shook my hand and said ‘what a great idea’.

“People were saying, ‘make it bigger and longer, have different obstacles, make it muddier’.

“One parent told me the children got so much out of it and really came out of themselves.

“We were buzzing. We’d set a limit of 400 tickets and sold them all, which was a good start but to run a business you need more.”

Mr Badger, who has two children, George, 15, and Jessica, six, decided to expand the capacity to 2,000 and had larger obstacles made professionally. He also moved the course across Marlow Road to Greenlands to make better use of the landscape.

The second event was equally successful so he raised the capacity to 5,000 people in 2016 and launched an additional event at Norbury Park in Surrey.

In 2017, he almost doubled the capacity to 9,000 and launched another Little Welly event at St Albans in Hertfordshire.

This was also the year that Mr Badger quit his job.

Last year, 10,000 people attended the Henley event and a Little Welly event also took place at the Wintershall Estate in Surrey.

Mr Badger was then invited to take it to the Chinese city of Chongzuo.

He explains: “To the Chinese, Chongzuo is a small town but it has a population of about eight million people. They were trying to bring people into the area to live and work so the local government said, ‘find some innovative events and run them here’ and we were one of three events companies from around the world who were picked.

“We took the team over there and built a course from scratch. It was on the national news.

“It was the chance of a lifetime to work in such a different culture from our own and everyone had an amazing time.”

Mr Badger also recently staged an event at Sevenoaks in Kent and will run another near Knutsford in Cheshire at the end of next month.

“The other sites have never grown to anything like the size of Henley,” he says. “When we got to 5,000 after two years, we thought that was as far as it could go but last year we were watching the car park fill up and wondering ‘will we get them all in?’ It had been a dream of mine to run a business since I was a kid so when the opportunity came it was fantastic and it has worked out so well.

“Henley and the surrounding areas have really taken to it. People come from Oxford, Guildford and even West London. I think that’s partly because Henley has become such a destination over the years for the regatta, the festival and Rewind —it’s recognised as an event town.”

After the first year, Mr Badger realised he needed more help so started to build a team. Now the event has seven or eight part-time staff as well as about 40 marshals on the day.

Mr Badger said: “We put the word out as the Henley area is full of very able and qualified mums. This is a local event so it’s nice to bring in local people. They’re more invested in the work because they feel it’s bringing something back into the community.”

The course has expanded from its original 15 obstacles to almost 40, most of which are custom-built by Zeus Races in Leicestershire.

They include piles of hay bales, muddy ditches, climbing frames, a ball pit, giant slides, vaulting walls, a pit filled with foam and cargo nets to climb over and crawl under.

Mr Badger says: “We never do the same things as it takes the fun out of it. We always change the route and add new obstacles each time. The children never know what’s coming so it becomes a little adventure. People email us asking what’s new and I tell them ‘you’ll have to wait and see’.

“It’s great to see the kids’ reactions when you’re standing by the mud and water and see them come out. There’s an area where they go through a shallow stream and I’ve seen kids run out towards it then stop and ask, ‘can I really go in?’

“These poor kids are conditioned to stay dry, stay clean and wash their hands so this is a real antidote as you can tell them, ‘of course you can’. The biggest buzz comes from seeing them crossing the line when they’re all beaming and muddy.

“It’s getting them off the iPads and iPhones and doing something new. There are national campaigns to get kids outside and active and we fit in quite nicely with that.

“The other important aspect of Little Welly is family time. People have become aware they are not doing family things because everyone’s so busy. Here they spend the day together and enjoy themselves.

“There aren’t too many family events that children and adults can both take part in. This is something a bit different and people plan their holidays around it.”

The event offers other activities, including climbing walls and this year there will be a new artificial cave system for children to explore. There are also more traditional attractions, such as pony rides, a magician, trampolines, inflatables, face-painting, live music and food and drink stalls.

The Little Welly has also forged a partnership with Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity, which helps more than 21,000 seriously ill children and their families through Roald Dahl nurses.

Participants are invited to help it raise funds by collecting sponsorship for completing the 3km course.

The charity will bring Marvin the Marvellous Crocodile, its mascot, and there will be a Roald Dahl-themed activity tent.

“We spend a lot of time looking for activities that fit with our ethos,” says Mr Badger. “We’re trying to find things that are both healthy and innovative.

“We bring so many people here for the day so it would seem like a missed opportunity not to give them a complete day out.”

This year author and broadcaster Marina Fogle, who lives in Fawley with her husband and TV presenter Ben, will officially open Little Welly with their children Ludo, nine, and Iona, seven. The family took part in both 2017 and last year.

Mrs Fogle says: “It’s one of our favourite days in the family calendar — we absolutely love it.

“Ben and I feel passionately about the importance of embracing family fun-time in the fresh air and we’ve had the time of our lives taking on the many muddy challenges.”

Mr Badger adds: “Henley has become our real stronghold. We’ll probably do two or three events next year. It’s such a big event to put on that it’s quite difficult to scale up any further.

“We have had the idea of maybe creating a small, mobile course. Once you get into running a business these other doors start to open and it’s exciting times for sure.”