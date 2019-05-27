Shoe store to close and gift shop to open

A SHOE shop that has been in Henley for more than 50 years will close next month.

Clarks has decided not to renew the lease on its premises on Bell Street and will cease trading on June 17.

The company said it had made the decision following a review.

Before moving to Bell Street the shop was situated in Market Place in what was to become the Hearn of Henley shoe store but that business shut nine years ago and the unit has remained closed, although it was recently refurbished.

A spokeswoman said: “Clarks continually reviews all of its stores to ensure that they are the right size and located in the right areas in order to provide the best possible offering and environment to its customers.

“As a result, the lease on our store in Henley is not being renewed and the store will cease trading on June 17.

“We have a strong duty of care to our employees and are doing everything we can to minimise the impact on our colleagues. All team members are being consulted with and we are exploring all avenues to find them suitable alternatives, including ensuring that they are made aware of roles at other Clarks stores.

“Customers can continue to shop from our full range of products online and at our nearby stores in Reading, Maidenhead and Woodley.”

Meanwhile, a new gift shop will open in Reading Road tomorrow (Saturday).

Mini World Gift has taken over the former Henley Kitchen Studio unit which has been vacant for several years.

It will sell hand-made cards, bags, gifts, mobile phone accessories, vaping products, cakes, candles, photograph frames and flower pots.

The business is being run by Savinder Bajaj and his wife Inderjit, who have run Regatta Wines opposite for the last five years. Mr Bajaj said they’d initially considered opening a coffee shop but decided against this as the town had enough already.

He added: “We planned for the gift shop because our customers were saying, ‘we need something in the town like this — we’re going to Reading and Marlow.”

Town and community manager Helen Barnett said she was “disappointed” at Clarks closing but said a new shoe shop, the Cecilia Quinn Shoe Boutique, had opened in Hart Street this month.

She said: “As one closes, another opens and it will be really good to have some fresh faces in but we need to look at the retail mix in the town.”

She welcomed the gift shop opening, saying: “It’s on one of the key gateway roads into Henley so I’m delighted it’s re-opening and I’m even more delighted its by a retailer who is already in the town and knows how to trade in Henley.

“I think it’s very good to have experienced retailers opening independent stores.”

It is understood the former Autolex car parts shop in Friday Street is to become a tailors. The shop shut in January after the lease expired.