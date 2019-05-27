‘Greasy spoon’ cafe at station to close in money row

A GREASY spoon café in Henley is to shut after 30 years following a dispute between the owner and the landlord.

Jason Probets, whose 10-year lease on Tubbies Diner at Henley station expired in March, has declined to renew his contract with Great Western Railway as he is unhappy with the conditions being offered so he will leave on July 8. He is also refusing to settle his most recent rent and utilities bill of about £2,000 because he believes the company owes him money.

GWR denies this and has threatened legal action if he does not pay. Mr Probets, who had purchased the previous tenants’ lease plus fixtures and fittings for a total of £67,000, sought to sell the business to a new operator in March last year.

However, GWR would only allow his proposed successor to take over on a short-term basis with the possibility of a longer agreement if they performed well.

The company also wanted to charge a “base rent” of £16,000 per year plus 15 per cent of gross turnover whereas Mr Probets was paying a flat rent of about £12,000 a year, which had not gone up in a decade.

He claims the prospective buyer pulled out because of this and when he asked for his own lease to be extended until December this year, the company wanted about £1,300 a month instead of £900.

He felt this was too big an increase and also didn’t want to pay about £700 in legal fees to draw up a new contract.

He says GWR wanted him to refurbish the premises if he stayed in the long term, which he believes is unnecessary, and also wanted to base part of his future rent on turnover.

The dispute over the unpaid bill stems from a break-in last August in which burglars caused £1,500 in damage and made off with £150 worth of tips.

The culprits smashed open the front door with a crowbar and left a fridge open after stealing drinks, causing the motor to burn out.

Mr Probets, who had been targeted twice in the two years beforehand, was able to claim for a new fridge from his insurers but they wouldn’t reimburse the £620 cost of a new lock and glass panel for the door as they said this was GWR’s responsibility.

However, GWR wouldn’t pay this as the damage was below the £5,000 excess on its own insurance policy and Mr Probets’ contract says he is liable, which he accepts but says is unfair.

He says he is also owed a refund of £774 on his electricity bill, which he pays to GWR through its property manager Amey TPT.

He had been paying £1,400 annually but queried this and was told it should have been £1,271 so he would pay this in future.

He believes he was overpaying by £129 for six years as he last received a rebate in 2013.

Mr Probets, who used to live in Park Road, Henley, before moving to Woodley, said: “The terms they’re offering are completely atrocious so although I’m ultimately choosing to go I feel like I’m being forced out.

“Basing someone’s rent on turnover is just ripping them off and I’m not prepared to accept that. I would stay if they came back with a really good offer but that’s not likely to happen.

“I don’t really know what I’ll do next but I’m thinking of getting an HGV driving licence.

“As far as the outstanding bill goes, I’m just asking them to work with me. They’re saying I owe them money but they owe me money too and I’m not simply refusing to pay — I will pay it when they pay me.

“This café has been in Henley for 30 years and I can’t believe they’re not doing more to help keep it. They say I need to kit it out again because it’s not high-quality enough for their station but I’ve got a five-star hygiene rating and a high score on TripAdvisor so that’s a load of rubbish.

“I think they just want another posh coffee shop as a diner isn’t in line with their image but don’t we have enough of those already? This place has always been very popular with builders and I don’t think a business here would survive without them.

“GWR probably think they can get more rent from a corporate tenant.

“I’m here every day from 4.45am and it has been a massive part of my life. Our customers are absolutely gutted but unfortunately we’re at the mercy of these big companies.

“I’d just like to thank everyone who has supported me over the years.”

A GWR spokesman said: “The tenant at this unit does not wish to continue long-term in Henley so we have sought to facilitate a short-term extension to suit his requirements.

“He has given notice to vacate the premises later this year, which we have agreed, and in the interim we’ve been in contact with a number of retailers who do wish to lease the premises.

“We look forward to working with the next occupier, which will be another café or similar business, to continue to provide a quality service to all our customers.”

He said company was reviewing Mr Probets’ meter readings and would issue a rebate at the end of the tenancy if money was owed.

GWR is inviting bids for a five-year lease on the 530 sq m unit until June 7.