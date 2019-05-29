New leader has more than Brexit to solve, says MP

THE new leader of the Conservative Party will be judged on more than just the way they handle Brexit, says John Howell.

The Henley MP said that while the debate over Britain’s withdrawal from the EU was dominating the news headlines, the next Prime Minister would need to demonstrate they could deal with other issues, such as education, housing and healthcare.

He said he had a candidate in mind to support in the race to replace Theresa May, who announced last week that she will step down next Friday, but would not say who.

The favourite to win is Boris Johnson, his predecessor as Henley MP.

“It’s too early,” said Mr Howell. “I have a number of different candidates in mind and at the moment I’m talking to them to try to get their opinion, not just on Brexit but on a whole load of other issues too.

“Brexit is certainly the flavour of the month from the Press’s point of view but I’ve spoken in Parliament over 200 times in the last year and only six or seven of those were on Brexit. The things I’ve spoken about are things that actually matter to people, things like housing, the NHS, schooling and social care. Those are the things people want us to get to grips with.”

Mr Howell praised Mrs May, who announced her resignation in an emotional speech outside 10 Downing Street on Friday but plans to stay on as MP for the neighbouring constituency of Maidenhead.

He said: “I thought the way she resigned showed the dignity she has in this job and even the most implacable were impressed by that.

“It’s very sad that it has come to this stage and that the end of her premiership is being conducted in this way. Everyone wishes there had been a way forward to keep her in the job and to help her achieve the things she set out to achieve.”

Mr Howell admitted that the ongoing uncertainty over Brexit was the main factor in the Conservatives’ poor showing in last week’s European elections.

The party lost out to the Liberal Democrats and newly-formed Brexit Party in the South-East, reflecting the national trend.

The Liberal Democrats received the highest share of the vote in South Oxfordshire, Reading and Wokingham followed by the Brexit Party.

The Conservatives and Labour both saw big losses, with their share of the vote down by up to 26 per cent.

Mr Howell said: “It was down entirely to Brexit and the Government vow to deliver Brexit, which proved impossible due to the obstinacy of some members of the Conservative Party.

“I don’t think it’s particularly helpful for people to be trying to add up the percentages that the individual parties got to say remain or leave won. I don’t think that’s a very helpful way of going about it.”

Mr Howell described Labour’s decision to expel its former communications chief Alastair Campbell after he voted for the Lib-Dems as “ridiculous”.

Last week, former Conservative deputy prime minister and Henley MP Lord Michael Heseltine had the Tory whip suspended after saying he would be voting Lib-Dem at the election.

Mr Howell said: “I think people need to calm down. Both major parties have had rebels that are still members of that party. We should just be getting on with things.”