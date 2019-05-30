Thursday, 30 May 2019

Beds mark 100 years of Forestry Commission

THE celebration flower beds in Mill Meadows in Henley have been planted to celebrate the centenary of the Forestry Commisson.

Marigolds and begonias were planted by David Eggleton, chairman of Henley in Bloom, parks warden Kyle Dowling and gardening buddies Di Rooks, Jilly Abbink, Jan Sutton and Joan Edwards.

One bed spells out “100” and “1919” while the other depicts the commission’s logo.

Mr Dowling said the commission shared the town council’s values in promoting horticulture, conservation and sustainability. 

He said: “The beds have come out really well. In a couple of weeks they will look amazing. They are eye-catching and people were coming and saying how bright and interesting they look.”

