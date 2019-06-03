Seamers do the damage as Henley win three in row

HENLEY came away from BANBURY with a third straight win that sees them go joint top of Division 1 of the HCPCL with newcomers Datchet.

There is an adage in cricket that you never know whether a score is a good score or, indeed, an adequate score until both sides have batted.

At the conclusion of the Henley innings, the general consensus was that 222 was below par and, to be fair, it had all been a bit of a struggle on a pitch with variable pace and bounce, huge lateral boundaries and a more than creditable performance in the field by the home side.

Winning the toss on a fine morning, Henley decided to bat on a wicket with more than a greenish tinge to it.

Skipper Michael Roberts and fellow opener Matt Rower were characteristically positive from the off to keep the rate at around four an over.

But Banbury skipper Sabin rotated his bowlers and his side worked hard in the field to make it quite a contest before Rowe drilled a ball to Sabin at extra cover for the first wicket.

Tom Scriven’s premature departure, lbw to Hill, brought Richard Morris to the crease.

Both he and Roberts found boundaries hard to come by and when Roberts was out in the 38th over, his hard earned 55 included just three boundaries.

The dangerous Morris however did manage to smash three huge sixes to the furthest reaches of the ground to add some impetus to the innings, eventually perishing in the deep attempting another maximum, by which time the score had climbed to 177.

Woods grafted for 23 after which Henley’s batsmen came and went with greater regularity as risks were taken trying to push the score along, such that HCPCL debutants Charlie Homewood and Rhodri Lewis were both run out.

In the end, what appeared a modest total was more than enough, thanks to some excellent individual pieces of seam bowling, allied to miserly spin, the pressure that comes with the loss of regular and key wickets and a fine job behind the sticks by Mikey Williams.

Opener Bartlett was a second over casualty caught at slip off Tom Scriven and after struggling with his line in his first two overs, Tom Nugent was right on the money to trap Sabin lbw and Banbury were 19-2.

By the 23rd over, 19-2 had become 91-7 as Andrew Rishton, Nugent and Scriven took out the middle order and the spin of Ali Raja, Woods and Lewis compounded the pressure.

The dangerous Yousaf, formerly Slough’s overseas, was caught behind, Hill had his stumps rearranged by Scriven and Rana went for a duck. George Tait, with the fearlessness of youth on his side, showed durability and resistance, supported by the tail end, but Nugent got his man.

Thomas and Beer fought on but Beer, caught behind, was Nugent’s third scalp and Banbury subsided 63 runs short of victory.

After the game, captain Roberts was happy with the result, but aware of the need to improve on this performance.

He said: “It’s always a hard place to come and win, and so to take maximum points is a great result for us. However, we actually didn’t play much cricket to the potential standard of the group.

“With the exception of Rich with the bat, Mikey behind the sticks and the spinners, we were below par in most other departments. It took some moments of high individual skill to make things happen, as opposed to relentlessly banging the door down.

“Nonetheless, a win is a win and we’ll look to put things right in the week before Slough next Saturday.”