Children praised for determination during charity trek on Exmoor

MORE than £18,000 was raised by children and their parents who hiked across Exmoor.

The 69 children were predominantly from Shiplake Primary School and Robert Piggott School in Wargrave.

They and the 56 adults who took part had a choice of three routes — 13.5km, 18km and 23.5km. All routes were extremely hilly but with two ice cream stops.

The walkers were able to raise money for a charity of their choice.

About £10,000 was raised for the St James’s Place Charitable Foundation due to its focus on supporting young people and because all donations are matched by the charity.

The event was organised by the Children’s Challenge, a not-for-profit organisation set up by Stephen Lamacraft, from Shiplake.

Mr Lamacraft said: “The conditions couldn’t have been better with glorious sunshine and no wind.

“As was the case last year, there were some amazing feats of endurance on display. A special mention goes to Rory Forbes and Ollo Chamberlain, both five, and six-year-old Grace Stammers, who managed to compete 23.5km and 900m of ascent on rocky paths in seven hours.

“All the children undertook the event with amazing determination and humour and learned the motivational benefits of mutual encouragement. It is incredible what children can achieve when they are with their friends.

“Shiplake Primary School dominated proceedings thanks to their ethos of encouraging their pupils to push themselves beyond their comfort zone. In total, 46 Shiplake pupils attended and raised more £10,000 for charity.”

The next Children’s Challenge event will be the Ultimate Team Test on the Culden Faw Estate on July 13.

Teams of between two and six children will collectively run either a marathon or half-marathon by completing alternate 1km or 2km laps.

The cost of the event is £15 and runners can choose which school or sports club that £10 from their entry fee goes to. Each runner will receive a logo

T-shirt in their choice of colour.

All local schools and clubs are encouraged to become involved and all standards are welcome.

The registration deadline is Friday, June 14. For more information, visit www.thechildrenschallenge.com