Monday, 03 June 2019

New club chairman

A NEW chairman has been appointed by Phyllis Court Club in Henley.

Stan Ainsley was elected at the annual meeting of the private members’ club.

He succeeds Barry Jackson, who completed the maximum of six years on the club’s council, the final one as chairman.

Mr Ainsley has been a member of the club for almost 20 years and joined the council in 2016, leading the working group to build and launch the new fitness centre.

He served as deputy chairman for a year and chairman of finance for two years.

Mr Ainsley said: “I am privileged to take up this role and look forward to meeting with many members over the coming weeks and months.”

The new deputy chairman is Gill Markham.

