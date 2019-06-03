Monday, 03 June 2019

Run off again

THE Henley Parkrun was cancelled for a second week running because of safety concerns.

Organisers decided not to hold the weekly free 5km event on Saturday because of a tree trunk on the course at 40 Acre Path.

Two trees fell and blocked the route in two separate incidents earlier this month but Henley Town Council’s parks services team were able to clear them away in time for the run to go ahead.

