Run off again

Climate emergency is my priority, says new leader
A WARGRAVE councillor has been made leader of ... [more]
Monday, 03 June 2019
THE Henley Parkrun was cancelled for a second week running because of safety concerns.
Organisers decided not to hold the weekly free 5km event on Saturday because of a tree trunk on the course at 40 Acre Path.
Two trees fell and blocked the route in two separate incidents earlier this month but Henley Town Council’s parks services team were able to clear them away in time for the run to go ahead.
03 June 2019
More News:
Climate emergency is my priority, says new leader
A WARGRAVE councillor has been made leader of ... [more]
Children get the giggles for Shakespeare production
CHILDREN in Wargrave will perform a shortened ... [more]
POLL: Have your say