Hidden Henley

THIS picture shows the upper part of the iconic Grade II listed building that was converted from the Brakspear brewery’s malting house into apartments in 2007. It can be seen from all around Henley.

The process of releasing the sugar from within barley corn in preparation for brewing, which involved soaking, germinating and kiln drying, was carried out all over the town with the product being transported by boat, especially to London.

In fact, the Henley Visitor Guide says that Henley once supplied one third of the capital’s brewing needs.

Among other malting locations were a fine house in the Market Place and also behind number 18 Hart Street.

This is described as being one of the grandest in our town and resulted from the fortune made by the occupier using the kiln and two 90ft malt floors which were in use until 1895 and still exist.