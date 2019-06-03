A hundred years ago...

OUR readers will learn with pleasure that Len Bartlett, son of Mr and Mrs Bartlett, of Park Road, Henley, is the leading violinist in the orchestra of HMS New Zealand, the ship conveying Admiral Lord Jellicoe on his tour of the world. Recently the orchestra gave a brilliant performance before a packed Bombay audience. Mr Bartlett is also a talented cornetist. Before entering the navy, he was a choirboy at Holy Trinity Church.

A meeting of Shiplake parishioners was held in the parish hall to consider the Mayor of Henley’s appeal for support for the proposed cottage hospital for Henley and district as a permanent war memorial. Mr C F Harding, chairman of the parish council, opened the proceedings, saying he wished to make it quite clear that the meeting was not intended to oppose the meeting held recently in support of the church war memorial scheme. The Mayor told the meeting that the hospital would cost £7,000 to £8,000.

As the result of a sale of foreign stamps, kindly arranged by Mr Groves, of Wargrave Lodge, the YMCA has benefited to the extent of £15.