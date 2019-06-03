Hall stars in drama

EAGLE-EYED television viewers may have spotted Shiplake Memorial Hall in the new BBC series Summer of Rockets.

Members of the fictional Addley Conservative Association gathered at the hall in the first episode of the drama, which is set in Cold War Britain during the late Fifties.

In the scene star Keeley Hawes makes a speech from the stage of the hall in the absence of her husband, Richard Shaw MP, played by Linus Roache, who has been delayed.

The venue underwent a transformation for the scene and was bedecked in red curtains and Union flags.