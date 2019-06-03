Ten years ago...

FIREFIGHTERS and boatmen tackled a blazing vessel on the River Thames in Henley. The 23ft Hedda caught fire when its engine exploded and was at risk of setting fire to the boats around it off Mill Meadows on Sunday lunchtime. Staff from the Hobbs of Henley boatyard helped stop the fire spreading by towing away nearby boats and pushing the burning craft against the jetty while firemen put out the flames. Hundreds of people relaxing in the meadows watched the drama unfold.

There have been two more sightings of a panther-like cat. One was made in Nettlebed high street by Jane Alexander when she got up early on Monday. She said: “At 4.15am my dog started barking and going crazy. He carried on for about 25 minutes, which was just not like him. I looked out of the window and saw this very large, black cat. It prowled up and down outside for about 15 minutes.”

The creator of the Sixties hit TV series Thunderbirds has pledged to join a protest march against wheelie bins. Gerry Anderson volunteered to give a talk about his work to demonstrators if it encouraged more of them to join the march on Henley town hall.