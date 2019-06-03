Monday, 03 June 2019

Twenty five years ago...

THE organisers of the Saturday night firework display that crowns Henley Royal Regatta have put out a desperate plea for sponsorship. Money for the display, which costs £4,500 to mount, comes entirely from tickets, collections on the night and donations. The spectacle always draws huge crowds but many people think, wrongly, that it is funded by the regatta, say the organisers.

Burglars drove a stolen car at a householder during a dramatic escape in Greys Green on Friday. The man had to dive for cover as the vehicle careered off his drive, striking a tree and his car. He had arrived home to discover the culprits were about to leave with £5,000 worth of office equipment, jewellery and electrical items.  There was already a full-scale police search following a burglary in Gravel Road, Binfield Heath, 40 minutes earlier.

Stunt pilots have been criticised for staging noisy aerobatics sessions over the holiday weekend. The infuriated residents of Nuffield and Nettlebed say they are fed up with the constant drone of aeroplane engines wrecking their rural tranquility. One man said the action amounted to noise pollution.

