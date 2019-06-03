Fifty years ago...

THERE were about 1,500 spectators at Henley Rugby Club’s annual donkey derby at Dry Leas on Monday. Although the ground was damp, the weather remained fine for a programme of eight donkey races and four chariot events.

An intruder ate a hearty meal at the home of Dr T Keith Lyle, of Cherry Croft, Kingwood Common, on Friday, while it was empty. The culprit smashed six windows to get in and then consumed a tin of ham, biscuits and a bottle of milk and even packed a picnic hamper full of food which he left behind when he was disturbed, probably by a delivery van, and ran off. Henley police would like to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious. It is thought the intruder may have been a man on the run.

The weather turned out better than forecast on Saturday when the Henley Grammar School Parents’ Association held its annual gymkhana at The Binns, Wargrave Road, by kind permission of Mr and Mrs J J Horlick. The eight-fence course provided some of the riders in the junior class with a challenge but all three classes produced several clear rounds and a jump-off against the clock was necessary.