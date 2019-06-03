Final call for ball

TOMORROW is the last chance to buy tickets for a charity gala dinner to be held next month.

Emily Burkitt is organising the “black and white” dinner at Phyllis Court Club in Henley on Saturday, June 15 to raise money for Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel!, a charity which raises awareness. She hopes to raise at least £10,000.

Mrs Burkitt, 37, of Greys Road, Henley, has been diagnosed with an incurable and aggressive form of breast cancer. Her treatment is currently keeping the disease at bay.

The mother-of-two is organising the dinner with Tanya Roda, from Caversham, with whom she went through chemotherapy treatment at the same time in 2015 and they became friends.

The evening will be hosted by comedian Amanda (Maddi) Sharkey with auctioneers, BBC journalist Sophie van Brugen and BBC Radio Berkshire presenter Andrew Peach.

There will be live music and a range of other entertainment, an auction and a raffle.

Tickets sales close tomorrow (Saturday) and can be booked online at buytickets.

at/bcncoball