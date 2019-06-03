MP presents education funding petition to Parliament

A PETITION calling for fairer funding for schools in the Henley constituency has been presented to Parliament by John Howell.

Just over 900 people signed the petition, which was launched by the Henley MP in April.

This followed a Henley Standard report revealing that Gillotts School in Henley has been spending money meant for pupils’ education on building maintenance.

Mr Howell, who presented the petition on Wednesday last week, said: “I have been concerned about issues of school funding for many years and over time have asked questions of ministers, arranged meetings for teachers and governors with ministers and been part of the f40 schools funding group, which campaigns for fairer funding in education.

“I have become increasingly frustrated at what seems to be contradictory information and data published and want to bottom this out. Historically, the national funding formula has disadvantaged rural schools and often successful schools, which is simply unfair. Some improvements have been made but this needs to go further.

“I appreciate that there are areas where additional funding is needed to support underprivileged children but there also needs to be recognition of the costs associated with rural areas.”

Public petitions are recorded in Hansard and the full text of the petition is sent to the government department responsible.

The petition calls for the Department for Education and the Treasury to carry out a review before the Comprehensive Spending Review and then inform the Commons of its findings on:

• How funding increases will be made in relation to schools in the Henley constituency in real terms beyond the amounts already being spent.

• How to eliminate the gap between the best and worst funded schools in the constituency.

Mr Howell said: “I look forward to receiving the minister’s reply and very much hope that it will help in clarifying what appear to be contradictions and also that any issues highlighted will be addressed in the next spending review.”

Town councillor Michelle Thomas, who collected signatures on the petition, said: “Unfortunately, the noise it made has been drowned by the European elections but anyone who speaks up for education at the moment is to be cheered and welcomed.”

She added that a proposed protest march in Henley would not now take place next Saturday as South Oxfordshire District Council needed 28 days’ notice to approve road closures but a new date would be announced later.